Ways you can cast your ballot for the Primary Election

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Supervisor of Elections is encouraging the public to get out, and vote.

“I encourage all voters equally to get busy get registered and get involved,” Mark Andersen, Bay County Supervisor of Elections, said.

Folks have until 6 pm on Saturday to cast their ballots early.

“If you do not want to possibly wait in line I would go and vote right now,” Andersen said

Following early voting, the polls will not reopen until Tuesday, election day. If you have plans to vote in person on Tuesday, make sure you are going to the precinct that is listed on your voter registration card.

“For many years here in Bay County we have had a little different method of voting because of the hurricane,” Andersen said. “But we are now back to that must go on election day to your polling location to vote.”

If you made the choice to mail in your ballot this election, but have yet to do so, you have until 7 p.m Tuesday to make sure it is at the Supervisor of Elections office.

“I would not put it in the mail right now. I would get it to an early voting site and put it in a secure ballot intake case bag that we have inside the polling location or just go on and do early voting,” Andersen said.

While you can take it to an early voting location through Saturday, you cannot take a mail-in ballot to any polling location on election day.

“It can only come directly to my office,” Andersen said.

Elections are not possible without the assistance of poll workers, which Andersen said they’re always in need of.

“If you want to be a poll worker come on in we will work with you we will get you on our list and get you trained up and ready to go for the next election,” Andersen said.

If you would like to be a poll worker just contact the office of the supervisor of elections.

For those who are going to vote in person you lost your voter registration card you can go on the supervisor of elections website and type in your information. It will give you your polling location for election day.

If you are wanting to register to vote the deadline to register or change your political party for the primary election was July 25th. But you still have time to register for the general election.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.