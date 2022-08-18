Wednesday Evening Forecast

Storms are likely in the days ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms are likely in the panhandle in the days ahead. For tonight it should be quiet once the evening storms ends. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Thursday we will see storms most likely in the morning with rain chances at 70%. Rain chances will be lower in the afternoon w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will stay at 60% or higher through Saturday. Be flexible with outdoor plans in the days ahead.

In the tropics the area of disturbed weather near Belize has a 30% chance to develop as it moves toward the Bay of Campeche/western Gulf this weekend. Right now it poses no threat to our area and minimal if any development is anticipated.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waterspout near Destin Tuesday morning
Destin Waterspout
Troopers report a fire supervisor's truck was involved in a crash that shut down the southbound...
Traffic crash on Highway 77 in Bay County
Vets Pets in Panama City Beach has closed its doors permanently, only allowing people to come...
Veterinarian shortage worsens in Bay County
Southern pudus only reach to be about 33 inches long and stand about 24-29 inches tall.
CUTE! Zoo welcomes birth of southern pudu, world’s smallest species of deer
One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening.
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see mostly sunny skies until storms develop late in the...
Wednesday Forecast
More storms are in the forecast this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says more storms develop later today.
Tuesday Forecast
Rain chances increase this week over the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast