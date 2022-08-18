Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms are likely in the panhandle in the days ahead. For tonight it should be quiet once the evening storms ends. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Thursday we will see storms most likely in the morning with rain chances at 70%. Rain chances will be lower in the afternoon w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will stay at 60% or higher through Saturday. Be flexible with outdoor plans in the days ahead.

In the tropics the area of disturbed weather near Belize has a 30% chance to develop as it moves toward the Bay of Campeche/western Gulf this weekend. Right now it poses no threat to our area and minimal if any development is anticipated.

