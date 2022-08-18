Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker 87.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker 87.(Source: MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in veered off the roadway and collided with a tree.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident around 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A sedan was reportedly traveling east on I-10 near mile marker 87 when it traveled off the roadway, hit a tree, and then caught fire. The vehicle became fully engulfed.

The driver, a 24-year-old male from Orlando, was extracted and taken to Bay Medical in critical condition. A 23-year-old female passenger, also from Orlando, was confirmed dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waterspout near Destin Tuesday morning
Destin Waterspout
Vets Pets in Panama City Beach has closed its doors permanently, only allowing people to come...
Veterinarian shortage worsens in Bay County
Piles of trash and overflowed parking are only the start of much larger issues. Residents said...
Walton County residents speak out about short-term rentals
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Southern pudus only reach to be about 33 inches long and stand about 24-29 inches tall.
CUTE! Zoo welcomes birth of southern pudu, world’s smallest species of deer

Latest News

WHITEY BULGER BOSTON BOOKING PHOTO
Florida man incidicted in beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger
Camilla Hudson, the coordinator of assessment and accountability of Bay District Schools,...
Changes to standardized testing in Florida schools on this week’s Back to School
Camilla Hudson, the coordinator of assessment and accountability of Bay District Schools,...
Changes to testing in Florida schools
Camilla Hudson, the coordinator of assessment and accountability of Bay District Schools,...
Progress monitoring in Florida schools