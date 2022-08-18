Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county

WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in veered off the roadway and collided with a tree.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident around 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A sedan was reportedly traveling east on I-10 near mile marker 87 when it traveled off the roadway, hit a tree, and then caught fire. The vehicle became fully engulfed.

The driver, a 24-year-old male from Orlando, was extracted and taken to Bay Medical in critical condition. A 23-year-old female passenger, also from Orlando, was confirmed dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

