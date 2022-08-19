Austin Anderson performs on Today’s Tunes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week, local musician Austin Anderson came into the studio for Today’s Tunes.

Anderson performed three original songs: “Day Out Day In”, “Sweet Madi May”, and “Country Grind”.

You can catch Austin Anderson performing at Pineapple Willy’s on Friday night at 6 p.m. Click here to see where Anderson will be singing next.

A special guest Michael Santiago, CEO of Bar Dad Productions, was also in the studio Friday morning. Santiago promotes local musicians. You can follow his Facebook page to keep up with performances you can check out around town.

To hear more details, watch the videos above.

