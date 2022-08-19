Fish grinder coming to Port St. Joe

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A fish cleaning station is creating a fishy smell in Port St. Joe.

Due to the not-so-pleasant smell of fish carcasses in a dumpster, city officials came up with the idea to have a fish grinding station.

The Mayor of Port St. Joe said Individuals will be able to grind up what is left over from their catch of the day. Then the mayor says it will be pumped into the boat basin.

“It is a great convince for all of our boaters and fisherman,” Rex Buzzett Mayor of Port St. Joe said. “Some people don’t like it that much but the majority do. It will make it a whole lot better at the boat ramp because of the smell of the carcasses in the dumpsters.”

The Mayor tells NewsChannel 7 they have ordered the fish grinder but it has not come in yet.

