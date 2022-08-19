Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s only a slightly active early morning so far with just a couple stray showers developing out of the warm waters of the Gulf. So keep the umbrellas close by. You won’t need it as much today as you did yesterday.

Otherwise, it’s still warm and humid and with some sunshine mixing in today, we’ll manage to get decently hot into the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s outside of a scattered storm.

With southwesterly flow, we’re back to a more typical pattern today. Where a stray shower may develop out of the Gulf and move onto the coast in the early morning. But once we start to warm up the land we’ll start to get widely scattered storms developing into the midday out of the Gulf moving onshore, shifting inland into the afternoon.

This will be the going trend into the weekend. However, I anticipate the number of storms that develop to decrease as the weekend unfolds. You’ll still have plenty of time to get some outdoor activities done outside of a hour or two of rain if you catch it.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms possible starting on the coast into the morning and midday then shifting inland into the midday and afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances lingering into the weekend but still plenty of dry time to get outdoors.

