Gulf District Schools gains attention for sign warning teachers and staff are armed

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Gulf District Schools is sending a message to the public that they will not hold back when it comes to protecting the children in their schools. School officials have posted signs on school doors that state “Warning staff members are armed and trained. Any attempt to harm children will be met with deadly force.”

“When we say they speak for themselves I think all of us are prepared to do what it takes to defend the children that are entrusted to us,” Superintendent Jim Norton said.

These signs have gained attraction on social media. Which was not the original intention. The superintendent said he saw another school use it and decided to implement them in his district.

“I don’t know how you stop one bad actor from doing a bad thing but if the last thing they have is a shock factor ya know I believe in throwing the kitchen sink in.,” Norton said.

According to the principal of Port St. Joe Elementary, a majority of the parents are in favor of the sign.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback,” Jessica Brock, Principal at Port St. Joe Elementary, said. “A lot of parents praising those signs, a lot of positive social media posts regarding those signs, so as far as I am concerned all positive.”

Brock is not just a principal she is also a mom and sees the signs as both a benefit to staff and parents.

“It would make dropping my child off every morning a lot easier and put my mind at ease as a parent,” Brock said.

Community leaders also told NewsChannel 7 they agree with the message.

“I think as a school teacher and also as a leader of the community, our job is to protect and serve these kids we are here to educate the kids but also make sure they are safe while they are at school,” Sandy Quinn, Gulf County Commissioner, and teacher, said.

Gulf District Schools participates in the guardian program, this allows certain teachers who go through training to be armed at school.

“We are prepared to use deadly force if you harm our children that is a message that speaks for itself and it is not speaking to good people it is speaking to bad people,” Norton said.

Each school also has a school resource officer.

