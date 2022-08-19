Hunt for your money in this week’s Consumer Report

Treasurer hunt for unclaimed property
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Uncashed checks, safety deposit boxes, and dormant bank accounts are just some of Florida’s common types of unclaimed property.

“It’s their money,” Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, said.

Billions of unclaimed dollars are being held by the state.

“We will run a balance of anywhere between 4 and 5 billion dollars a year in unclaimed property,” Patronis said. “As quick as we’re giving it out, we’re getting it in.”

Patronis wants to get that money back in your hands.

“Free to check and it doesn’t cost you anything for us to get it back to you,” Patronis said.

Fill out your information here to see if you have any unclaimed property.

Patronis said to make sure to search more than just your name.

“Put your mom, your dad, your grandmother, a business that you own, maybe a business that you once owned,” Patronis said. “All those are great candidates to see if we have your money.”

In July, about $204,000 dollars was returned to residents in the Panama City region.

“We will go through the process and the paperwork to help you get reunited with your loot,” Patronis said.

It’s loot worth finding. All you have to do is search.

Unclaimed property is held for five years. The state will be auctioning off the unclaimed property on August 25th and 26th in Tampa. Money raised will go towards public education programs.

