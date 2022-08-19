Partners for Pets to host open house after reopening

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Partners for Pets abruptly closed in July, changes were made to the Board of Directors.

“With certain board members getting voted off, and other board members deciding to resign, we have an entirely new board, with the exception of one,” Board President Judy Stanton said.

The shelter reopened just a few weeks later, bringing the key staff members back to start serving the community again.

“Our shelter manager, which is Jayme Dill, she came back first, and we’ve brought back a couple of full time employees that were here before,” Stanton said.

Since the reopening, the shelter has acquired more than 50 dogs and cats who are searching for homes, and the community has continued to support the shelter and meet their needs.

“We’ve had so many people that have really just sent in monetary donations, brought in food, cleaning supplies, and just any and everything that we need,” Stanton said.

To celebrate their reopening, Partners for Pets will be holding an open house Saturday, and they say this is their way of thanking the community for all their support. The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and will feature hotdogs, food trucks and, of course, animals who need forever homes.

“We can answer a lot of questions that maybe the community has and we’re expecting a very good day,” Stanton said.

The open house is a free event that will take place at Partners for Pets, located at 4011 Maintenance Dr. in Marianna.

