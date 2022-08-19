Sneads Volleyball Working on Number 10

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Up in Sneads, the pirates prepare for their season ahead, which will begin Tuesday, August 23, against defending 6A state champ Mosley

Sneads up on a pedestal of their own as they’re coming off their 9th straight 1A state championship... third straight under head coach Heather Edge.

While winning trophies every year may sound like fun... there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a ring; coach Edge though, says regardless the expectations put on them, the girls just keep on doing their thing.

“The pressures there every single year for the players and coaches to win another state championship and have a repeat. however, i think every year the team knows that it’s getting tougher and tougher so they work harder and harder so the reward in the end is that much greater. so we’re hoping that that happens this year but regardless these girls are working their tails off day in and day out and they’re gonna have a good season.”

Just because they play the defending 6A champs next week don’t think the Pirates are just going to walk the plank... coach Edge says her team welcomes the challenge and is ready to compete.

