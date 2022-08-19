Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain chances remain high in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight. Rain chances returns late tonight into early Friday. Those rain chances will shift inland in the afternoon before diminishing. Rain chances will be 60-70% on Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. The rain chances on Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 80s. Rain chances will be 50% Saturday and 40% on Sunday.

The area of disturbed weather moving toward the western Gulf this weekend and has a 40% chance to develop. This disturbance does not pose a threat to us and development is expected to be minimal before moving into Mexico or S. Texas.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

