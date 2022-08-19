Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City

Adams and McKay were arrested on Thursday for trafficking and possession charges.
Adams and McKay were arrested on Thursday for trafficking and possession charges.(Bay County Jail)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were arrested in a busy Panama City shopping center parking lot for trafficking meth.

Panama City Police say the suspects were parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd St. when officers found 300 grams of meth in the car.

They arrested 39-year-old Steven Adams and 33-year-old Ashley Mckay.

Adams and McKay have been booked into the Bay County Jail and are both facing charges of trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adams has been separately charged with possession of Alprazolam and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piles of trash and overflowed parking are only the start of much larger issues. Residents said...
Walton County residents speak out about short-term rentals
A waterspout near Destin Tuesday morning
Destin Waterspout
WHITEY BULGER BOSTON BOOKING PHOTO
Florida man incidicted in beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. (WFTS, CHRISTINE LA...
GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera
Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker 87.
Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county

Latest News

Local musician Austin Anderson came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to perform his original music...
Austin Anderson performs on Today’s Tunes
Local musician Austin Anderson performing his original song "Country Grind" on Today's Tunes.
Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Country Grind"
Local musician Austin Anderson came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to perform his original music...
Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Sweet Madi May"
Local musician Austin Anderson came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to perform his original music...
Today's Tunes with Austin Anderson performing "Day Out Day In"