Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were arrested in a busy Panama City shopping center parking lot for trafficking meth.

Panama City Police say the suspects were parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd St. when officers found 300 grams of meth in the car.

They arrested 39-year-old Steven Adams and 33-year-old Ashley Mckay.

Adams and McKay have been booked into the Bay County Jail and are both facing charges of trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adams has been separately charged with possession of Alprazolam and possession of marijuana.

