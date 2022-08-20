69-year-old Holmes County woman mauled, killed by dogs

VNL Graphic
VNL Graphic(VNL)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident was found dead Sunday in Gritney. Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites.

According to Tate, Johnson was walking home from her son’s house Saturday evening on Bonifay Gritney Road when three dogs attacked her. The Sheriff said Johnson was found by a passerby nearly 24 hours later. The Medical Examiner determined Johnson had been bitten more than 100 times.

The three dogs believed to be responsible have now been euthanized, and neighbors say they had a history of aggressive behavior. Tate said there are no charges pending against the dogs’ owner because there is no physical evidence tying the dogs to Johnson’s death.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piles of trash and overflowed parking are only the start of much larger issues. Residents said...
Walton County residents speak out about short-term rentals
A waterspout near Destin Tuesday morning
Destin Waterspout
Adams and McKay were arrested on Thursday for trafficking and possession charges.
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City
Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker 87.
Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. (WFTS, CHRISTINE LA...
GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera

Latest News

Mexico Beach's only post office closed August 19.
Mexico Beach post office shutters after 20+ years
State troopers are actively searching for three suspects after a vehicle crashed into Thomas’...
Caught on camera: Hit-and-run driver crashes into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop
Partners for Pets is celebrating their reopening with an open house event Saturday.
Partners for Pets to host open house after reopening
Florida primary signs
Democratic candidates, elections official, government watchdog group say Florida’s elections are secure following Gov. DeSantis’ announcement revealing alleged fraud in 2020 election