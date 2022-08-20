Caught on camera: Hit-and-run driver crashes into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car vs. donut shop hit-and-run was all caught on camera. State troopers are actively searching for three suspects after a vehicle crashed into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop in Panama City Beach.

Caution tape wrapping around the shop marks off the area a car slammed into the building Tuesday night. The damage left behind has employees in disbelief.

“When I looked at the outside it didn’t look so bad, but then when you come inside you realize how bad it is,” Michael Thomas, General Manager of Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop, said. “This is where the car hit the outside. It went into the side of the building and then pushed these two benches. Completely destroyed them. Breaking the wall, glass, the tables. The tables were custom built over 40 years ago. They’re trashed.”

Surveillance cameras outside the shop documented the entire incident. It happened around 9:45 p.m., which was just 15 minutes before the connecting ice cream shop closed.

“Vehicle pulls up, two people in the car. Young female driver, young male. They seem to want to stop but instead hit the gas and run into the building,” Thomas said.

The video shows the young woman switching over to the passenger side, as the man gets out to make a phone call and talk with neighbors.

About five minutes later, another car comes.

“Older male comes, possibly dad, and then decides they’re going to run. Get in the car and leave,” Thomas said.

Investigators don’t know if this man is actually the father of either of the two in the car. But shortly after, you see him coming back with the young man in his passenger seat.

“Dad comes back because he’s the smart one of the group. Gets the broken license plate from the flower bed, thereby cementing himself as father of the year,” Thomas said.

While he was attempting to clean up the scene, he also left the shop no choice but to close down its dining room.

“Yeah, that makes you mad. I kind of take it personally. It’s hard not to,” Thomas said.

While Thomas works to repair the shop, the search for the suspects continues.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say anyone with a tip should call *FHP.

