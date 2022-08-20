CDC: Lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches possibly linked to E. coli outbreak

The CDC says Wendy's restaurants are associated with an E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 37...
The CDC says Wendy's restaurants are associated with an E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 37 people in four states.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy’s restaurants.

On Friday, the CDC reported that 37 people in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana had been infected. Ten people have been hospitalized.

The CDC has not yet confirmed the outbreak’s source, but the agency said 22 of 26 sick people reported eating sandwiches at Wendy’s before getting sick.

As a precaution, the restaurant chain said it would stop serving romaine lettuce in the region.

The CDC is currently not advising people to stop eating romaine lettuce or at Wendy’s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piles of trash and overflowed parking are only the start of much larger issues. Residents said...
Walton County residents speak out about short-term rentals
A waterspout near Destin Tuesday morning
Destin Waterspout
Adams and McKay were arrested on Thursday for trafficking and possession charges.
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City
Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker 87.
Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. (WFTS, CHRISTINE LA...
GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera

Latest News

Mexico Beach's only post office closed August 19.
Mexico Beach post office shutters after 20+ years
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material
VNL Graphic
69-year-old Holmes County woman mauled, killed by dogs
State troopers are actively searching for three suspects after a vehicle crashed into Thomas’...
Caught on camera: Hit-and-run driver crashes into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop