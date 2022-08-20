High School Football is Back in the Panhandle
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several local high school teams across the Panhandle got back into the action tonight on the gridiron. Here are the final scores from across the areas
Final Scores:
BOZEMAN BEATS ARNOLD 22-21
FRANKLIN BEAT ST. FRANCIS 14-0
MACLAY BEAT WEWAHITCHKA 21-6
MARIANNA BEATS SNEADS 20-19
MOSLEY BEATS RUTHERFORD 42-6
NICEVILLE BEATLINCOLN 38-7
PORT ST. JOE BEATS NORTH BAY HAVEN 41-0
SOUTH WALTON BEATS ST. JOHN PAUL THE 2ND 17-13
WALTON BRAVES BEAT JAY ROYAL 31-14
