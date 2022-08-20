Mexico Beach post office shutters after 20+ years

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mexico Beach residents will have a harder time picking up mail.

The town’s only post office shut down today after being open for more than 20 years.

“Seeing an institution such as this that’s been here for so long go leaves an empty feeling,” said Mexico Beach resident Marc Rice.

The closest one is now all the way over in Port St. Joe, causing some folks to drive nearly 13 miles one way.

“I don’t want to go to Port St. Joe just to buy stamps or to mail something,” said local resident David Norris. “It’s an inconvenience. They’re stealing our post office from us.”

Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey says not having a post office takes away from the town’s identity, too.

“It eliminates one of those community services,” Cathey said. “I think our city deserves to have a post office.”

The Mayor also said he hopes the town can find an alternative post office soon.

