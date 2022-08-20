Weekend Forecast

Scattered storms are in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a more typical summer weekend in the panhandle w/scattered storms expected each day with highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temps could approach 100. Rain chances will start at the coast and move inland in the afternoon. Rain chances will be 50%. The forecast or Sunday looks a bit drier and hotter with highs near 90 and rain chances at 40%.

In the tropics Potential Tropics Cyclone #4 is in the Gulf moving toward the coasts of Texas and Mexico. It could make landfall Saturday as a tropical depression or tropical storm. It poses no threat to our area, but rainfall could be quite heavy over the coming week in Texas.

