Alert: Jackson County actively searching for body

Officials with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, tell NewsChannel 7, that a Sneads Police...
Officials with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, tell NewsChannel 7, that a Sneads Police Officer is currently in recovery after being involved in an officer-involved shooting earlier Saturday on McKeown Mill Road.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing will be closed today while rescue efforts continue on the waterway.

Yesterday at approximately 1 PM the JCSO received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.

The JCSO dive team along with a rescue dive team from Houston County deployed and worked into the early morning with no success. Additionally the Florida Wildlife Commission, Florida Highway Patrol, and several other agencies contributes to the search efforts.

At this time, rescue efforts are continuing. Sheriff Edenfield asks that the public refrain from using the waterway in order to allow the rescue members to locate this subject.

Please keep them in your prayers.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of this subject, please contact the JCSO at 850-482-9624.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers are actively searching for three suspects after a vehicle crashed into Thomas’...
Caught on camera: Hit-and-run driver crashes into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Adams and McKay were arrested on Thursday for trafficking and possession charges.
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City
Panama City north is growing with development.
Panama City north is growing with development
Mexico Beach's only post office closed August 19.
Mexico Beach post office shutters after 20+ years

Latest News

Florida schoolroom
Gov. DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates differ on how to fix Florida’s teacher shortage
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Inflation has driven up the cost of most of the food you buy, by double digits compared to...
‘Egg-flation’ affects local small business
Egg-flation
Egg-flation