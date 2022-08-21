Alert: Jackson County actively searching for body

JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing will be closed today while rescue efforts continue on the waterway.

Yesterday at approximately 1 PM the JCSO received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.

The JCSO dive team along with a rescue dive team from Houston County deployed and worked into the early morning with no success. Additionally the Florida Wildlife Commission, Florida Highway Patrol, and several other agencies contributes to the search efforts.

At this time, rescue efforts are continuing. Sheriff Edenfield asks that the public refrain from using the waterway in order to allow the rescue members to locate this subject.

Please keep them in your prayers.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of this subject, please contact the JCSO at 850-482-9624.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.