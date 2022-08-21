Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Texas girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for Lincy Guitry, right. Authorities have identified the suspect...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Lincy Guitry, right. Authorities have identified the suspect as Holman Hernandez, left.(Photos provided by Houston Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old Texas girl.

Lincy Guitry was last seen on Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. at her parent’s apartment complex in the 12800 block of North Borough Drive, Houston, Texas, according to the alert.

Lincy is described as having black hair and brown eyes, and is 3-feet tall. She was last seen wearing purple pajamas.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 50-year-old Holman Hernandez, according to the alert. He has black hair, brown eyes and is 5-feet, four-inches tall.

The Houston Police Department tweeted that the suspect was believed to be in a 2007 gray Nissan Xterra with Texas license plate number NKD7882.

Houston TV station KPRC reports that Hernandez’s vehicle has been located in Houston, though Lincy and Hernandez have yet to be found.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers are actively searching for three suspects after a vehicle crashed into Thomas’...
Caught on camera: Hit-and-run driver crashes into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop
Adams and McKay were arrested on Thursday for trafficking and possession charges.
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City
Panama City north is growing with development.
Panama City north is growing with development
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
Mexico Beach's only post office closed August 19.
Mexico Beach post office shutters after 20+ years

Latest News

Timothy Attaway of Dallas Texas has been charged by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office with...
Fort Walton man stabbed overnight, expected to survive
Rooms with a Purpose country music and beach bedroom makeover.
Rooms with a Purpose country music and beach bedroom makeover
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Georgia jury awards $1.7 billion in Ford truck crash case
At least 21 people were left dead after gunmen stormed an upscale hotel in Somalia, according...
Somali forces end hotel attack that left 21 dead, 117 hurt