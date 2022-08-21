‘Egg-flation’ affects local small business

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of eggs can’t seem to crack these days.

‘Egg-flation’ is real.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a report that says the average cost of eggs per dozen was $2.71 in June.

Small businesses are feeling the brunt of the higher egg prices.

Jesse’s Place is a breakfast and lunch restaurant in Panama City Beach.

Owner Sergio St Hill says the cost of his eggs has risen nearly 10% over the past three months alone.

‘Egg-flation’ needs to go down so we can survive,” St Hill said. “The restaurant industry, the margins are so small and so thin that any change, you can see immediately.”

However, St Hill said he isn’t putting the price burden on his customers.

He is finding ways to be creative instead.

