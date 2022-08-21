‘Egg-flation’ affects local small business

By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of eggs can’t seem to crack these days.

‘Egg-flation’ is real.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a report that says the average cost of eggs per dozen was $2.71 in June.

Small businesses are feeling the brunt of the higher egg prices.

Jesse’s Place is a breakfast and lunch restaurant in Panama City Beach.

Owner Sergio St Hill says the cost of his eggs has risen nearly 10% over the past three months alone.

‘Egg-flation’ needs to go down so we can survive,” St Hill said. “The restaurant industry, the margins are so small and so thin that any change, you can see immediately.”

However, St Hill said he isn’t putting the price burden on his customers.

He is finding ways to be creative instead.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State troopers are actively searching for three suspects after a vehicle crashed into Thomas’...
Caught on camera: Hit-and-run driver crashes into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop
Adams and McKay were arrested on Thursday for trafficking and possession charges.
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City
Piles of trash and overflowed parking are only the start of much larger issues. Residents said...
Walton County residents speak out about short-term rentals
Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker 87.
Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county
Gulf District Schools gains attention for sign warning teachers and staff are armed.
Gulf District Schools gains attention for sign warning teachers and staff are armed

Latest News

Egg-flation
Egg-flation
Panama City north is growing with development.
Panama City north is growing with development
Scattered storms are in the forecast
Weekend Forecast
Scattered storms are in the forecast
Weekend Forecast