Fort Walton man stabbed overnight, expected to survive

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man from the Fort Walton Beach area is recovering after he was stabbed three times Saturday evening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials report the victim was attacked at a home off of Pinewood Trace and was taken to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Officials expect him to survive.

Deputies said that 24-year-old Timothy Attaway of Dallas, Texas has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Witnesses of the attack said the victim made a joke or comment that angered Attaway. They said Attaway began to them fight the victim before he pulled out a knife.

