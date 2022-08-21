Holmes Co. JROTC Presents Colors at Jags Game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County high school JROTC had a pretty cool experience tonight as they presented the colors to open the Jaguars-Steelers preseason game.

Commanding the color guard was Cadet First Sergeant Autumn Poulson... Caring the state flag was Second Lieutenant George Hauss... Caring the rifles were Cadets Captain Quin Williams & Cadet Haylee Nallick... Caring the sabres were Cadets Second Lieutenant Blake Hundley & Second Lieutenant Sophia Pollard.

The other Cadets that were present to observe were Cadets Second Lieutenant Gracie Snowden and Gabe Lamb... Cadet Sergeant Jones and Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Caleb Weiler.

These cadets were selected for this game for outstanding performance during their JCLC summer camp.

First Sergeant Randy Burlew said “he wished he could have loaded up his whole JROTC program and brought them for the precious memories made.”

all the Cadets received Jaguar coins at the game.

