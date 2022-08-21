Rooms with a Purpose country music and beach bedroom makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Erin Hance got the surprise of a lifetime Saturday, a bedroom filled with all of her favorite things including her favorite country music artist.

“I didn’t know what to say at first,” Erin said. “But I am a huge fan of Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood but I like Luke Bryan more. I am speechless right now.”

Speechless but excited because Erin got a room makeover thanks to the nonprofit Rooms with a Purpose. An organization that transforms rooms for children with life-challenging illnesses.

“We are doing a beach theme for Erin she is 14 and she has cerebral palsy,” Sherry Melton, director of Rooms with a Purpose, said. “She loves Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood so we have included some of that for her.”

Not to mention an extra surprise from Erin’s favorite country music star.

“Her nurse contacted some people that they knew and they were able to get us a picture from Luke Bryan that was autographed,” Melton said.

Erin got what she asked for and so much more. But she said her favorite part was all of her photos being on the wall.

Including a dolphin art piece that had been made by her great-grandmother.

Erin’s dad said he couldn’t be more excited for his daughter to get the room of her dreams.

“I never thought they would do all of this in a day I mean this is just amazing,” Josh Hance, Erin’s dad, said

Amazing to say the least and the room makeover was not possible without volunteers and a grant.

“We got a grant from the St. Joe Foundation to pay for four rooms so this is the first of the four rooms that they are paying for,” Melton said.

But sleeping in her dream room will have to wait because Rooms with a Purpose also provides a hotel stay for the family.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved