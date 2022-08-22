Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking

Harrell was arrested following suspicious activity in a Wausau store parking lot.
Harrell was arrested following suspicious activity in a Wausau store parking lot.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reports of suspicious activity in a convenience store parking lot soon led to an arrest of a Chipley man, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a store in Wausau on Sunday morning after receiving calls that a man had been sitting in his car on the lot.

Once on scene, deputies say they saw a vehicle with its horn honking every few seconds.

According to officials, the male inside the car, 38-year-old Carlton Chance Harrell, was repeatedly hitting his head on the horn and going in and out of consciousness. EMS was then promptly called.

Deputies say during a search, they found a green container with a substance that tested positive for meth, a clear baggie with marijuana in Harrell’s pocket, several more containers of marijuana, and illegal pills found in a cigarette container.

After being cleared by EMS, Harrell was arrested for possession of meth, felony possession of marijuana, 2 counts of felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, felony trafficking of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into Washington County Jail.

