Fatal Pedestrian Car Crash in Lynn Haven

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police are investigating an overnight traffic crash that resulted in the death of a local man. Around 8:30p.m. Saturday evening, Patrol Officers responded to the area of Ohio Avenue and 17th Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash wherein a pedestrian had been struck.

Upon investigation, Patrol Officers determined that 58-year-old Jeffery Goodman was trying to cross Ohio Avenue when a pickup truck was passing through a green light. The driver of the motor vehicle was unable to avoid the collision and struck Goodman while he was in the inside lane of travel for southbound traffic on Ohio Avenue.

Once Emergency and Medical Services arrived on the scene, they provided medical care. Goodman was transported to a local hospital but he did not survive his injuries.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the crash, please contact the Lynn Haven Police Department.

