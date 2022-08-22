Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning, but we do have some cloud cover starting off the day. There’ll be a chance we’ll need the rain gear for the second half of the day.

Otherwise, with a light northerly wind this morning, there’s a little bit of comfort to start the day. Temperatures and dew points are getting started in the low 70s for most. Just a classic warm and humid start, nothing overly oppressive.

With the clouds in place this morning we’ll warm slowly. Highs today under the mostly cloudy skies may only reach the mid 80s.

We’ll see afternoon and evening scattered storms develop across the Panhandle today. A few may linger overnight tonight.

Our upper level troughing pattern remains in place for much of the week ahead. The clouds and general storminess around the Southeast persists this week because of that pattern.

A frontal boundary at the surface will reside across MS and AL to our northwest helping to focus waves of storms across the Southeast. Some heavy pockets of rain are expected through the week over those states.

However, with a high concentration of moisture in the atmosphere, any afternoon storms you catch this week could be heavy rain makers. In combination with daytime heating and a weak sea breeze in the afternoons, we’ll see a general storminess persist, largely in the afternoons over the week ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Highs today top out in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast will keep the scattered storms in place daily this week.

