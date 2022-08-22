New studies show 31% of Florida students aren’t returning to college due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New studies found young adults taking fewer classes, switching schools, or canceling college altogether, due to the pandemic. According to Quotewizard, 31% of students in Florida are not returning to college in 2022.

The article states, “COVID-19 has changed students’ college plans more in some states than in others. Nearly 50% of students in Montana, Tennessee and eight other states canceled all their classes because of COVID-19.”

But for Tom P. Haney Technical College in Panama City, it’s quite the opposite.

“Our classes are full and they’re eager to go to work, they’re eager to be in our labs, and they’re eager to be face to face,” Haney College Director Angela Reese said.

According to Reese, enrollment has skyrocketed since the pandemic and Hurricane Michael. There are currently 450 students enrolled for the Fall semester.

Nursing Student Kierra Raffington said she’s seen countless of people pass away from COVID-19, but being in the health field and helping people is her calling.

“I’m learning things about nutrition and the body and health,” Raffington said. “My mom has kidney failure and congestive heart failure so I’m learning things and I can help my mom have a better life.”

Raffington said there are risks everywhere, but going to class is just like going to a grocery store.

“Any other place where you’re exposed to risks, Covid is not the only thing that you have to be afraid of.”

But taking the proper safety precautions can help those who are nervous to get back on campus.

“We follow the guidelines of Bay District Schools and the CDC, which they have relaxed most all of their covid protocols,” Reese said.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.