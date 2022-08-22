Panama City Police Department Bike Rodeo

Bike Rodeo
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The rain held off Sunday for the Panama City Police Department Second Bike Rodeo.

Kids had the opportunity to ride their bikes through several obstacle courses. As well as get their bikes checked to make sure they were safe to ride.

Officers were there to teach kids and adults all about bike safety.

“Children need to be wearing a helmet. Anyone can wear a helmet and everybody I think should wear a helmet,” Sgt. Joseph Record, Panama City Police Department, said. “But another thing is just riding on the streets bicycles are required to follow the same laws as vehicles so while they are riding around they should go with the flow of traffic on that same side of the road.”

If you have any questions regarding bike safety officers say you can always contact them at the police department and they will be happy to answer them.

