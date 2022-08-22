Student athlete heart health in this week’s Medical Monday

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Playing sports is a great way for young people to stay healthy and strong. But sometimes, those athletes who seem to be in perfect health may be at risk for heart problems.

“Young athletes, usually the type of symptoms we look for is if they have any fainting spells, dizziness or lightheadedness, shortness of breath or chest discomfort,” Dr. Samir Patel, an Interventional Cardiologist at the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, said.

According to the American College of Cardiology, 1 in 23,000 high school-aged athletes die from sudden cardiac death.

Dr. Patel said there can be a range of reasons for heart issues.

“Typical conditions we see in younger athletes is a condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, which can be genetic,” Dr. Patel said. “It’s the thickening of the heart muscle. Which can cause sudden cardiac death. When you hear about these athletes on the court that drop down and pass away, that’s usually the cause of what’s going on.”

If an athlete has a medical problem while playing, there are trained professionals, like Ray Morris a Sports Medicine Coordinator for HCA Gulf Coast, on the field to help.

“Our job is to make sure all the athletes are safe, keep an eye on them during the game so if they get injured or have any issues, we can take care of them right there on the sideline,” Morris said.

Early detection with a pre-participation physical can help prevent these issues before an athlete even steps on the field.

“A kid might need a more in-depth physical,” Morris said. “You’re looking for high blood pressure or irregular heartbeat or murmur. That’s just going to put a flag up, so that tells them to go get something more in-depth with an EKG or ECHO, things like that.”

Morris said that an increase in AEDs at schools has helped keep more and more athletes safe around the country.

