Callaway officials to fill vacant commissioner seat

By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Callaway City Commission will be filling one of its vacant commission seats this week.

The seat is for Ward IV after Commissioner Frank Mancinelli’s unexpected death in late June.

Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson said four people who applied for the position. She also said having a five-member board will help the city in more ways than one.

“When you have an even number, there’s always the opportunity to have a tied vote, which is not good,” Henderson said. “So, it’s important in that respect. It’s also important we have a representative who actually represents that ward for the people in that ward.”

The city commission will meet Tuesday, August 23, at the Callaway Arts & Conference Center at 6 p.m.

