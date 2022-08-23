Ex-Twitter executive alleges reckless cybersecurity policies

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - A former employee is accusing Twitter of having major security issues and being mismanaged.

The claims come from whistleblower Peiter Zatko.

In a disclosure he sent to Congress and other agencies last month, Zatko said many Twitter staffers have access to sensitive information and central controls without proper oversight.

Zatko also said some of the higher-ups at Twitter have been trying to hide some of the company’s vulnerabilities.

According to the disclosure obtained by CNN, Twitter also allegedly does not properly delete user data after accounts are canceled.

Zatko was the company’s head of security before being let go earlier this year for poor performance.

Twitter also released a statement saying privacy and security are among its prime priorities.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

