Four arrested, more than 300 pounds of marijuana seized in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four men have been arrested and more than 300 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO deputies say the FBI reached out to them with information about a possible delivery of hundreds of pounds of marijuana through the county. Investigators say after surveillance was done, the alleged delivery was followed to a residence in Panama City at East 3rd Street in the Cove area.

Officials say an unmarked rental van arrived and backed into a carport at the location, and two men were seen inside the vehicle. Jonathan Nguyen and cousin Thien Nguyen from Bay County reportedly got out of the van and separated to go on either side of the residence.

Investigators say they moved on scene and arrested four men. The other two men arrested, Xin Lei Chen, 33, and Yanchao Huang, 39, are both from New York.

Officials say they seized over $33,000 in U.S. currency, an AR-15, over 300 pounds of marijuana, and over 7 grams of fentanyl from the vehicle.

All four have trafficking charges, while Jonathan also was separately charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, and committing a third degree felony in possession of a weapon.

Homeland Security says they have a detainer on Xin and Yanchao, and all four men remain in Bay County Jail.

