Four arrested, more than 300 pounds of marijuana seized in Bay County

Bay County Sheriff's Office arrested two Bay County men and two men from New York on...
Bay County Sheriff's Office arrested two Bay County men and two men from New York on trafficking charges.(Bay County Jail)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four men have been arrested and more than 300 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO deputies say the FBI reached out to them with information about a possible delivery of hundreds of pounds of marijuana through the county. Investigators say after surveillance was done, the alleged delivery was followed to a residence in Panama City at East 3rd Street in the Cove area.

Officials say an unmarked rental van arrived and backed into a carport at the location, and two men were seen inside the vehicle. Jonathan Nguyen and cousin Thien Nguyen from Bay County reportedly got out of the van and separated to go on either side of the residence.

Investigators say they moved on scene and arrested four men. The other two men arrested, Xin Lei Chen, 33, and Yanchao Huang, 39, are both from New York.

Officials say they seized over $33,000 in U.S. currency, an AR-15, over 300 pounds of marijuana, and over 7 grams of fentanyl from the vehicle.

All four have trafficking charges, while Jonathan also was separately charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, and committing a third degree felony in possession of a weapon.

Homeland Security says they have a detainer on Xin and Yanchao, and all four men remain in Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, tell NewsChannel 7, that a Sneads Police...
Update: body found of missing swimmer in Jackson County
Harrell was arrested following suspicious activity in a Wausau store parking lot.
Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking
Police Lights MGN
Fatal Pedestrian Car Crash in Lynn Haven
Cones, construction, and chaos is how most people would describe the past year of construction...
PCB business owners say ongoing Hwy. 79, Front Beach roundabout construction is hurting bottom line
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it

Latest News

Live Outside of the Bay County Polls
Live Outside of the Bay County Polls
Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos...
It’s Time Travel Tuesday
Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos...
Time Travel Tuesday 8/23/22
2022 Primary Election Day with Alex Joyce
2022 Primary Election Day with Alex Joyce