Holmes County Schools start a new after-school program in place of WINGS

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time in nearly two decades, a popular after-school program will not be offered to Holmes County students this year, as the district was denied the necessary federal funds. But, educators and district officials are getting creative to put a similar program in place so that children aren’t denied any help they may need.

School may let out when the bell rings, but that doesn’t mean you stop learning. The WINGS After-School Program has been helping Holmes County students for nearly 20 years, giving those in elementary and middle school the extra help so many have needed.

“There are only so many hours in the given school day. The afternoon program gave us another hour, hour and a half to provide some extra support,” Holmes County School Board Superintendent Buddy Brown said. “District-wide, we were probably servicing about 500 kids at the most at any given time.”

But this past year, the district was denied further federal funding to keep the program going.

“Where’s that money going to? It’s still coming to the state of Florida but it’s being redirected quite frankly probably a little further south, more urban areas,” Brown said.

Superintendent Brown said they couldn’t deny the kids, so they had to get creative. In place of federal dollars, they’re using remaining ESSER II funding and American Relief Plan funding. While the new after-care program will have less money to work with, he said it’ll still be the same experience for the students.

“For academic acceleration, homework help, some extracurricular things for kids that have a little bit of fun quite frankly. And also some snacks and some foods for them in the afternoon,” Brown said.

There are benefits to it no longer being a federal program.

“We’ll be able to open our doors to a few more students that weren’t necessarily based on academic needs. Sometimes it’s based on social need also,” Brown said.

The new program will kick off in early October. Those who need help academically will take priority, but any openings after will go to students on a first-come, first-served basis.

