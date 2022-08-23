Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid week, but also an unsettled week in the panhandle. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Tuesday we will see scattered storms and rain chances at 50-60%. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s. The rain will be most likely in the afternoon. The rain chances will be at 60-70% for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s.

For now the tropics are quiet with one area way out in the Atlantic that has a 30% chance to develop, but we have plenty of time to watch that.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.