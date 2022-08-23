Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will remain high this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid week, but also an unsettled week in the panhandle. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Tuesday we will see scattered storms and rain chances at 50-60%. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s. The rain will be most likely in the afternoon. The rain chances will be at 60-70% for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s.

For now the tropics are quiet with one area way out in the Atlantic that has a 30% chance to develop, but we have plenty of time to watch that.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, tell NewsChannel 7, that a Sneads Police...
Update: body found of missing swimmer in Jackson County
Panama City north is growing with development.
Panama City north is growing with development
State troopers are actively searching for three suspects after a vehicle crashed into Thomas’...
Caught on camera: Hit-and-run driver crashes into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop
VNL Graphic
69-year-old Holmes County woman mauled, killed by dogs
Adams and McKay were arrested on Thursday for trafficking and possession charges.
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see scattered afternoon storms today.
Monday Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast 8/21/22
Sunday Evening Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Scattered storms are in the forecast
Weekend Forecast