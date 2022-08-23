One Callaway Park is undergoing a transformation

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Callaway is giving one of its parks a makeover.

Hurricane Michael heavily damaged John B. Gore Park.

However, city officials recently came up with a plan to revitalize it.

Callaway City Commissioners awarded roughly $5 million to two companies for site and construction work on the property in April.

“There’s one company that’s doing all the site work,” said Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson. “You know, they went in and kind of leveled everything. They basically demoed the park and brought dirt to level everything out. Once they’re done with the site work, there’s another company that will come in and do the actual structures. They’ll do the vertical work.”

City Manager Ed Cook said it’s Callaway’s last major FEMA-funded project.

The park will include a football field, tennis court, walking path, a concession stand, and more.

“We’ll be putting in some pavilions with picnic benches,” Henderson said. “They will be putting in new playground equipment. They’re going to put some shades over that so the kids don’t have to play in the hot sun.”

People can still enjoy the boat ramp, school house, and museum.

City officials say the project is expected to be completed in about a year.

