PCB business owners say ongoing Hwy. 79, Front Beach roundabout construction is hurting bottom line

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cones, construction, and chaos. That’s how most people would describe the past year of construction for the Highway 79 and Front Beach Road Roundabout Project. But as NewsChannel 7 learned last month, the project was put on a six-month “pause” to add additional drainage to the contract.

“It’s actually affecting the business tremendously,” Sandbar Seafood & BBQ General Manager Gerald Yarbrough said.

Places like Sandbar Seafood & BBQ saw lunch-time business drop over half due to continued construction. Workers said business is a night and day difference from a year ago.

“So we’re down to closing in the mornings Monday - Thursday because the numbers are just not here,” said Yarbrough.

Across the street, Domino’s Pizza is facing other traffic woes.

“We have had some issues with the parking lot, with people trying to get in and out safely. They do tend to ask for directions on the best way to go whenever we do get a customer in here,” Domino’s Pizza General Manager Brittany Davidson said.

But getting customers in is an issue in more ways than one.

“When you try to search us on things like Google, it sends you the opposite direction, saying this area is closed down,” said Davidson.

All leading to visibly empty parking lots and vacant restaurant tables. Business management will tell you it affects more than just the business aspect, but the staff.

“People that have families, young mothers and fathers that have families, and young ladies that are going to school, because you used to schedule the hours where you could have them, but we don’t have those hours anymore,” said Yarbrough.

But with fewer hours or not, workers are choosing to stay optimistic moving forward.

“Put your best foot forward and do your best with it. Take your bad situation and try to get around that,” said Davidson.

City officials said the project is now expected to be complete in December 2023 instead of June 2023.

