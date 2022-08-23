Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will remain high over the week ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unsettled weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend so keep the umbrellas handy. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Rain chances will taper off. Expect a good chance of storms Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Rain chances increase to 80% Thursday. Expect rain chances at 70% Friday and then 60% over the weekend with highs in the 80s.

In the tropics we have 2 areas we are watching... one with a 20% chance to develop as it moves from the Atlantic into the Caribbean and another with a 20% chance to develop as it emerges from Africa into the Atlantic. We have plenty of time to watch both.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

