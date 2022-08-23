Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a somewhat quiet start for us this morning as some diminishing showers to our west are trying to hold together long enough to push into our skies with a light sprinkle or shower maybe. Otherwise, we’ll have plenty of clouds in place from storms to our west or northwest to start the day.

The clouds will help slow the warming of our morning as we get started in the low to mid 70s with a humid feel. Temperatures may not reach the 80s until after 9am. Highs today push into the mid to upper 80s before scattered storms start to develop into the afternoon.

The sea breeze will set off storms that start a few miles away from the coast and drift inland through the afternoon. However, the coast may still catch a few storms into the evening as storms from the west in LA, MS, and AL slide into our skies. So if you’re going out to vote, your best bet at not needing to carry the umbrella with you to the polls would be to cast your ballot in the morning today.

Our upper level troughing pattern remains in place for much of the week ahead. A frontal boundary at the surface will reside across MS, AL, and GA to our north helping to focus waves of storms across the Southeast. In combination with daytime heating and a weak sea breeze in the afternoons, we’ll see a general storminess persist, largely in the afternoons over the week ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Highs today top out in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast will keep the scattered storms in place daily this week.

