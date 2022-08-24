‘911 charity fund’ helps hundreds in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is working around the clock to improve countless lives in the community.

“We do all sorts of things for people who can’t afford it,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith. “Porches, wheelchair ramps, tires for somebody’s car. I got a call from a lady today that her husband is sick. They’re an elderly couple. They needed money to get the truck fixed.”

Smith said his office started a Go-Fund Me in 2018 after the Eastpoint Fire.

“We bought quite a few mobile homes for people who lost their homes,” Smith said.

It later transitioned into the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Charity Fund.

“We had other people with needs, so we started raising money,” Smith said.

The nonprofit helped during Hurricane Michael by improving housing for those who lost everything.

Money only lasts for so long before it dries out, though.

“Last week we built four wheelchair ramps that cost around $2,500 to $3,000 a ramp,” Smith said. “I mean, there’s 12 grand right out the door right there.”

That’s why the sheriff’s office relies on the public to make the charity fund possible.

“Over the last four years, we’ve given away $780,000,” Smith said.

He also said the sheriff’s office has no intention of slowing it down, either.

“It’d be nice to get 40 or 50 grand in the bank so we can do stuff, but I think right now, we may be down to around $5,000,” Smith said. “So, as long as we got money in the bank we’re going to keep spending. I mean, when we run out of money we just won’t be able to do anymore.”

Smith said people can call the sheriff’s office directly if they’re in need of assistance with the fund.

You can also donate to the nonprofit directly by writing a check to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 270 State Road 65, Eastpoint, FL, 32328.

Officials encourage you to visit the fund’s website as well.

