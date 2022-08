PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a lead of over 3,600 votes, Ann Leonard has won the Bay County School Board District 2 seat.

Ann Leonard won a total of 16,280 votes, while her opponent, Frances Keys Gordon, won 12,581 total votes.

We’ll continue to update you with the latest election coverage as it comes in.

