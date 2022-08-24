Bay District Schools starts progress monitoring testing

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District school’s elementary students have already started their progress monitoring testing.

These tests are replacing the previous state standardized test and they are all online.

School officials tell us that they were required to administer them to students within the first 30 days of school.

Even if elementary students do not speak English as their first language the state mandates they take the test in English.

“They too are required to take the assessment and it really does provide good information for the teachers,” Keri Weatherly, BDS Director of Elementary Instruction, said. “We know that in the beginning, they will struggle through those tests because they are just learning the English language. But as the year progresses and they learn the English language then they tend to do better and the teachers are able to use those assessments in order to guide the instruction to assist them.”

School officials say parents will be able to check the results of their student’s test through the parent portal about two weeks after they take it.

