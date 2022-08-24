Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program provides funding for homeowners

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a meeting Tuesday morning, Mayor Greg Brudnicki and the city commission of Panama City announced the annual Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA.

This program comes around once a year and officials said the budget for 2022 is a bit more than last year.

“It’s almost a hundred million dollars more than last year,” Disaster Recovery Project Manager Jennifer Aldridge said.

The application period for the program is open until October 28th.

The grant can provide 75 to 100 percent of one of the following mitigation opportunities:

Acquisition/Demolition Buyout

Elevating

Relocating

Demolition/Rebuild

Aldrige said since Hurricane Michael, flood claims have gone through the roof.

“We went from 36 repetitive loss properties in the city of Panama City to 94, that I know of, that have done flood insurance claims so there could be more than that now.”

Homeowners who are eligible can view the requirements on the city of Panama City website. If you’d like more information, call Jennifer Aldridge at (850) 872-3004 or email jaldridge@panamacity.gov by October 28th.

