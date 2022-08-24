Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program provides funding for homeowners

Mayor Greg Brudnicki and the city commission of Panama City held their regular meeting at the...
Mayor Greg Brudnicki and the city commission of Panama City held their regular meeting at the Bay County Government Center(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a meeting Tuesday morning, Mayor Greg Brudnicki and the city commission of Panama City announced the annual Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA.

This program comes around once a year and officials said the budget for 2022 is a bit more than last year.

“It’s almost a hundred million dollars more than last year,” Disaster Recovery Project Manager Jennifer Aldridge said.

The application period for the program is open until October 28th.

The grant can provide 75 to 100 percent of one of the following mitigation opportunities:

  • Acquisition/Demolition Buyout
  • Elevating
  • Relocating
  • Demolition/Rebuild

Aldrige said since Hurricane Michael, flood claims have gone through the roof.

“We went from 36 repetitive loss properties in the city of Panama City to 94, that I know of, that have done flood insurance claims so there could be more than that now.”

Homeowners who are eligible can view the requirements on the city of Panama City website. If you’d like more information, call Jennifer Aldridge at (850) 872-3004 or email jaldridge@panamacity.gov by October 28th.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, tell NewsChannel 7, that a Sneads Police...
Update: body found of missing swimmer in Jackson County
Harrell was arrested following suspicious activity in a Wausau store parking lot.
Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking
Cones, construction, and chaos is how most people would describe the past year of construction...
PCB business owners say ongoing Hwy. 79, Front Beach roundabout construction is hurting bottom line
Police Lights MGN
Fatal Pedestrian Car Crash in Lynn Haven
Bay County Sheriff's Office arrested two Bay County men and two men from New York on...
Four arrested, more than 300 pounds of marijuana seized in Bay County

Latest News

Panama City Beach leaders are tackling the 2023 budget by focusing on some projects years in...
Panama City Beach tackles big projects with their big budget for 2023
Phase one of the Harrison Avenue streetscape improvement project continues. Phase two underway.
Funding for phase two of the Harrison Avenue streetscape project is approved
School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Ann Leonard wins Bay County School Board District 2 seat
Griffitts has won State Representative for District 6.
Griff Griffitts wins State Representative District 6