Funding for phase two of the Harrison Avenue streetscape project is approved

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a Panama City Commission meeting this morning, officials announced a 5.7 million dollar agreement with the state for phase two of the Harrison Avenue streetscape improvement project.

Phase one started last October, and started at Government Street. The project runs through 4th Street and is still under construction. Commissioners said it will be finished in 2023.

Once phase one is complete, Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said they will start phase two.

”It will match the first phase and so it’ll also have, how we’re doing the storm water runoff with the trees absorbing, brand new infrastructure, and brand new water sewer.”

It will also include the same cobblestone streets, new trees, and wider sidewalks.

Staff at businesses in the area said these upgrades are definitely going to attract more customers.

“When I first started here it was just paved road and slanted parking spaces,” Playground Music Center Salesman Jeremy Orona said.

Orona said the improvements are needed after Hurricane Michael, but he’s looking forward to the construction process to be over.

“It takes a long time, but you know in the end it will be worth it.”

