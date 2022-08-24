Griff Griffitts takes the win for State Representative District 6

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local businessman and current Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts took the win Tuesday night against political newcomer Brian Clowdus in the run for the State Representative District 6 seat.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with Griffitts on his victory just moments after the big announcement was made.

“I think we got to look at District 6 priorities as a whole. I think we have to look at infrastructure, whether it’s transportation or underground. We have to look at property insurance statewide and I think the governor has some priorities with teaching. I think we’re going to look at the governor’s list of wants and needs and make those a priority as well. So I think there’s a lot on the list and we have a lot of work to do and I’m excited to get up there and go to work,” Griffitts said.

After sitting as a county commissioner for six years, Griffitt’s said he’ll miss the coworkers that became almost like family to him. But he will continue to work closely alongside them, now as a representative.

“Bay County has a lot of great people working for them and I love them like family. So the person who fills my seat, I hope recognizes how hard the staff really works for the citizens. And treat them like family like I do. We have a fantastic staff here in Bay County that really works hard. I’m going to miss them but I’m going to work closely with them because the state representative works closely with county government. So I’m not going to be far away. I’ll still be working with them daily,” Griffitts said.

Griffitts said he’s already looking forward to his first day in Tallahassee.

“First day in office in November really meet my class that I’m with. I think 22 other classmates. Get to know them as a person. Get to know their wants and needs. And I think to start setting some priorities as a class of 23 in the Florida Legislature,” Griffitts said.

There was no democratic opponent in this race so Griffitts is the District 6 representative.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.