Griff Griffitts wins State Representative District 6

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a difference of over 9,500 votes, Griff Griffitts has taken State Representative for District 6 for the 2022 Florida Primary Election.

Griffitts won a total of 19,732 votes, while his opponent, Brian Clowdus, received 9,780 votes.

We’ll continue to update you with the latest election results as they come in.

