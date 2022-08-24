Griff Griffitts wins State Representative District 6

Griffitts has won State Representative for District 6.
Griffitts has won State Representative for District 6.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a difference of over 9,500 votes, Griff Griffitts has taken State Representative for District 6 for the 2022 Florida Primary Election.

Griffitts won a total of 19,732 votes, while his opponent, Brian Clowdus, received 9,780 votes.

We’ll continue to update you with the latest election results as they come in.

