PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a difference of over 38,000 votes, Jay Trumbull has won the State Senate seat for District 2.

Trumbull had a total of 54,888 votes, while Regina Piazza won 16,848.

We will continue to update you with the latest election coverage as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.