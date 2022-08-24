“Mystic” is available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for a new best friend, look no further than the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

Cortney Turner, with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought along “Mystic”. Turner told viewers about what kind of home Mystic would best thrive in. NewsChannel 7′s Donna Bell even got to try her hand at being a dog trainer!

We also saw some adoption pictures of animals Turner had previously brought into the studio looking for homes.

If you would like to hear more about Mystic, or on how to adopt from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the video attached to this story.

