Panama City Beach tackles big projects with their big budget for 2023

By Dani Travis
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big budget brings with it some big decisions. Panama City Beach leaders are tackling the 2023 budget by focusing on some projects years in the making.

“We’re spending more money on the road projects that have finally gotten under construction,” Vice Mayor Paul Casto said.

That construction is part of the Community Redevelopment Area project, or CRA. It’s a project that’s been 17 years in the making. Right now, there are six community re-development area projects in the works. Segment three of the CRA project will finish the roundabout at Front Beach Road and Highway 79.

“Front Beach Road from 79 down to Lullwater Lake is under construction now,” Casto said.

$66 million is budgeted for the CRA project for 2023. That’s almost a $46 million increase from this year.

“As property values go up in Bay County, we get the difference from when it was established in 2001. So when the property values go up, we get extra money to put into the road projects,” Casto said.

The city’s stormwater fund will also get extra money, $4 million more than this year, for a total of $8 million.

“We have a few areas the houses still flood and we’re looking at trying to fix those problems,” Casto said.

The offshore outfall project will also be getting a $21 million grant. This project plans to redirect the stormwater away from the sandy beaches.

“Which is to take the outfall of Lullwater Lake offshore approximately to the end of the pier, not next to the pier, but 1200 to 1500 feet offshore ‚so you won’t have the neighborhoods flooding when that pipe gets stopped up during a big storm event,” Casto said.

All efforts to keep the world’s most beautiful beaches, the most beautiful.

Casto said the offshore outfall project will prevent erosion and eye sores. He adds segment three of the CRA project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

