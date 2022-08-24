Police looking for missing juvenile, possibly in danger

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Springfield Police are on the lookout for a 15-year old juvenile last seen by her family on August 10th.

Myzziah Brown is a black female with dark red hair and brown eyes. Her family believed she ran away at first, but officers say they recently received information that she’s in the Tallahassee area and potentially in serious danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts of Myzziah is asked to call Investigator Raven Rowland at 850-872-7545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

